Minister Dincu to participate in Brussels in the meeting of DefMins from NATO member states

Minister Vasile Dincu participates, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the meeting of the Ministers of Defence from the NATO member states that will take place at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, informs the Ministry of National Defence, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence, the meeting represents an important milestone in the preparation of the decisions that will be adopted by the leaders of the allied states at the Madrid Summit on June 29 and 30."The agenda of the event is particularly consistent in the context of the recent security developments in relation to the spectrum of Russia's military offensive against Ukraine. The debates will mainly focus on the security situation generated by Russia's aggressive behaviour in the vicinity of NATO's Eastern flank and its implications for Euro-Atlantic security, as well as on aspects related to the continuation of the process of adjusting the position of deterrence and defence of the Alliance to the new conditions in terms of security," reads the same press release.The meeting will take the form of five working sessions.On Wednesday, there will be held the meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group/NPG, which will be followed by two meetings of the North Atlantic Council that will discuss the security situation in Ukraine and the recent developments in terms of deterrence and defence, and also the fair distribution of responsibilities, NATO financing, the future Strategic Concept (NSC).A meeting with partners from Georgia and Ukraine is scheduled on Thursday, in which context political support for the two aspiring states will be expressed amid a worsening security situation on Ukraine's borders. At the same time, their defence efforts will be evaluated in order to strengthen practical cooperation according to guidelines provided by the NATO 2030 Agenda.The last session will be dedicated to in-depth consultations with the established partners, Finland and Sweden, in which context the cooperation and development perspective of the NATO-EU strategic partnership will be also approached.The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is invited to present the EU Strategic Compass project as part of the Union's efforts to ensure complementarity with the Alliance's strategic approaches to the development of the NATO Strategic Concept.On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Dincu will participate in the signing ceremony of the letter on Romania's accession to the NATO Air Battle Decisive Munitions (ABDM) project, developed by NATO's Defence Investment Division (DI).