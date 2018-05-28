Minister Intotero: Romanian-tuition education, essential beyond the borders

Romanian-language tuition is essential abroad, given that Romania has a second generation of children born abroad, Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia-Elena Intotero said on a working visit to Italy she started on Monday.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP), the visit started on Monday with Intotero attending an event in Turin called "Educational projects and strategies for pupils in the European context of work-related emigration in Europe," organised by teacher of Romanian Language, Culture and Civilization Mariana Paliev in collaboration with the director of the Duca d'Aosta School.Taking part in the activity were school inspectors, school directors from Romania and about 30 teaching staff from Prahova County. The main topic of discussion was the equivalence of studies in other countries and measures taken by the Romanian government to support Romanian-language education abroad."Education in Romanian language is essential abroad, given that Romania has a second generation of children born abroad. That is why it is important to support the efforts of teachers and educators who teach in Romanian. I want to thank you all for your work and to assure you that you have a partner in the institution that I represent, and in the Romanian state. Moreover, we would be very pleased that together, through joint actions, we can support the establishment of as many Romanian Language and Civilisation classes as possible, so that our children have access to learning in Romanian, no matter where they are," said Intotero.Intotero also presented an educational package that the Ministry of National Education prepares in collaboration with MRP and mentioned some more than 5,000 scholarships offered by the Ministry of Education for the bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree classes for Romanian youngsters abroad who can come to study in Romania.Intotero invited the attending teachers to participate as volunteers in the 2018 edition of the ARC Camps programme and to take part in the "Information at Home! Safety Abroad!" campaign.Also on the first day of her visit, Intotero met Romanian associations in Turin to discuss funding offered by MRP and the ways in which the Romanian government can further support the Romanian community of Italy. The importance of information campaigns, as well as the urging to submit projects to MRP and to participate in ministerial camp programmes was reiterated.The visit continued on Tuesday with Intotero meeting representatives of the local and regional administrations of Piedmont.