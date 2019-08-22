Minister Intotero voices concern over Leipzig Police asking hoteliers to report any Romanian guests

Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero has said she is surprised and worried that police in the German city of Leipzig have asked local hoteliers to report any Romanian guests.

"I have learned with surprise and concern that in Germany, in Leipzig, the police have asked hoteliers to report if they have Romanian guests. It is unacceptable for Romanians in Germany or those travelling to Germany to be subjected to such discrimination that casts all of us as a nation in an unfavorable and unfair light. In Germany there are over 850,000 Romanians and people of Romanian origins, the fifth largest ethnic minority in Germany. The Romanians are well integrated and they honour Romania, at the same time bringing more value to their host country," Intotero is quoted as saying in a press statement.She added that Romanians are European citizens and have rights equal to the citizens of their countries of residence or the countries where they travel or study."We are closely following this worrying situation, keeping in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian diplomatic mission in Berlin, where the ambassador is already taking steps with the local Leipzig authorities. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila knows about the situation as she has asked for all the available info, as well as information about future developments. Romanians are European citizens and have rights equal to those of the citizens of their countries of residence or countries where they travel or study. Any negative discrimination runs contrary to the European values to which all the European Union member states have adhered."