Minister of Defence talks with Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires on regional security

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a meeting on Monday, at the Ministry of National Defence headquarters, with the Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Romania, Paun Rohovei.

During the meeting, a series of topics of common interest were addressed, mainly related to the recent developments of the regional security situation, in which context the Minister of National Defence reiterated Romania's solidarity and firm support for integrity, sovereignty, security and European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

In the same context, it was mentioned "Romania's concern regarding the massive concentration of military troops of the Russian Federation around Ukraine, noting also the Euro-Atlantic solidarity, at NATO and EU level, in condemning the actions with destabilizing potential, as well as the request to renounce this type of conduct, escalation and return to diplomatic dialogue", Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of National Defence, during the discussions, topics related to the stage and prospects of the Romanian-Ukrainian cooperation relations in the field of defence were addressed, confirming the support for the neighboring country's efforts to strengthen the defence capacity.