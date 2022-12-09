Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism to participate in Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Fair

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Constantin-Daniel Cadariu is presenting the status of the programmes carried out by the ministry, as well as the summary of the objectives for the coming year, at a press conference, on the occasion of the official opening of the Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Fair (TIMM) - 2022 edition, told Agerpres.

TIMM 2022 is an event organized by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Ploiesti Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Agency, aimed at promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and facilitating contacts between entrepreneurs/SMEs and economic agents/public or private institutions, providing services for this sector.

"Through a specially dedicated financing programme, the 80 exhibitors are reimbursed for their accommodation and transport expenses to/from the event, including their products, in a lump sum of 1,500 RON/beneficiary. Also, the stands are made available to them for free," the organizers maintain.

TIMM 2022 takes place from Friday, December 9, to Sunday, December 11, between 10:00 and 20:00. Visitor access is free.