Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spanish Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation within the UN and NATO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, welcomed on Tuesday the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, Manuel Larrotcha Parada, the discussions focusing on the current stage and the perspectives of the bilateral relations, in the context of the strategic partnership between the two states, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"The intensification of the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue was agreed upon in the context of the common interests and the Romanian-Spanish cooperation, including in multilateral format within NATO and the UN," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the talks, it was mentioned that Romania's trade with Spain exceeded 4.3 billion euro at the end of last year, Spain being one of the most important trading partners of Romania.

"The desire to expand economic cooperation was expressed and the positive role that the organization in Madrid, March 13, 2019, of the Romania - Spain Forum of Business and Investment had in promoting bilateral economic relations was emphasized," the Romanian ministry points out.

At the same time, "the role of the Romanian community in Spain, the largest community of foreigners in the Kingdom, has been hailed, an active community, with a positive contribution in the Spanish society and economy, constituting an example of successful integration."