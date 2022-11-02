Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization - at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, is currently paying a visit to Lisbon, where he is participating in the world's largest event for new technologies - Web Summit 2022, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the MCID sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, in this context, on Tuesday, the 7th "Meeting of the Romanian network of startups participating in the Web Summit" took place at the Romanian Embassy in Portugal.

"I debated for almost three hours with over 60 Romanian entrepreneurs, with incredible energy and with products that are already changing the world. About the Portuguese model of supporting startups, best practice models and what we can bring back home. I conveyed to them that the Romanian Government is open to collaboration and encouragement of the business environment, especially in the IT&C sector, and I am always at their disposal," said Burduja, according to the press release.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization met with Carlos Moedas, the mayor of the city of Lisbon, and visited the Hub Creativo de Beato, where he was presented with the "unicorn factory" concept.

Sebastian Burduja also had a series of bilateral meetings with the Minister of Economy, Antonio Costa Silva, and with Bernardo Ivo Cruz - Secretary of State for Internationalization.

He also visited the stands of the Romanian companies exhibiting at the Web Summit: HyperSense Software, Tulipr, Freya Sense, Newtowner based in Portugal and Plant an App based in the USA, it is also shown in the same press release.