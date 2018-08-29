Minister Oprea:Budget amendment delay might prevent 170 Romanian companies from participating in international fairs

The participation of as many as 170 Romanian companies in 15 international fairs and exhibitions is called into question by the unjustified delay of the budget amendment, and President Klaus Iohannis should know that this postponement affects their business plans, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Radu Stefan Oprea stated on Thursday.

He participated in the opening of the International Business Forum, taking place 30-31 August in the Parliament's Palace."I invite entrepreneurs to take advantage of the promotion programme of the exports, that finance the presence at the international fairs and exhibitions, under the country's brand. This year's budget increased to 55 million lei, as compared to the 25 million initially allocated. The participating companies and the fairs are selected by the employers' associations from the Export Council," Oprea said.According to the previous years' statistics, one euro spent on this programme has as direct consequence exports worth between 10 and 100 euro for the Romanian companies, depending on the field of activity."Unfortunately, today are being called into question as many as 15 fairs and exhibitions in which 170 companies have announced their participation, due to the unjustified delay of the budget amendment. I remind President Iohannis that companies have business plans based on attending these fairs, have already made payments, and yes, predictability is the entrepreneurs' main request," the relevant minister said.He added that depending on the approval of the budget amendment will be launches in the upcoming days the Programme for the internationalisation of Romanian companies, within which every company can receive 25,000 lei."Yesterday [Wednesday, e.n] the Government approved a de minimis aid scheme for the promotion of wines in third countries, aimed at increasing the absorption percentage of the relevant European funds from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF). By applying this de minimis aid, the support will go up from 50 to 80 percent. We wish to encourage the diversification of export markets for the Romanian wines and the increase of the market share," Oprea affirmed.