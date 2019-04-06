Minister Stefan Radu Oprea participates in World Economic Forum for Middle East, North Africa

Minister for Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Stefan Radu Oprea is participating in the World Economic Forum for the Middle East and North Africa, held in Jordan on 5-7 April, in the context of Romania's strategy to diversify its export markets and to develop the cooperation potential of companies towards emerging economies, reads a press release issued for AGERPRES.

On the occasion of this event, Minister Oprea had a bilateral meeting with Amr Adel Nassar, Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, on Saturday, where project managers were established to conduct exports of Romanian agri-food products to third markets in Africa. In addition, during a meeting with Tarek El Molla, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources of Egypt, the development of cooperation in the field of crude oil and mining was established, through the involvement of Romanian companies and research.The two meetings also represented a stage assessment of the agreements concluded in February 2019 at the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation held in Cairo.Stefan Radu Oprea also had bilateral meetings with Jordanian Industry and Trade Minister and Supply Minister Tariq Hammouri, Jordanian Investment Minister Muhannad Shehadeh, and Minister of Commerce and Industry of Oman, Ali bin Masound bin Ali Al Sunaidy, in which the topic of the development of trade relations was approached.The event, which is taking place at the Dead Sea, in West Jordan, is organized by the World Economic Forum, an organization that has in its portfolio also the annual meetings in Davos. More than 1,000 leaders in government, business and civil society fields from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the United States are attending this edition.