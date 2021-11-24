Ministerial hearings/Tanczos: Environmental protection does not divide but brings together all political forces

Environmental protection is not an area that divides, but brings almost all political forces, said on Wednesday, during the hearings in the Parliament, the Minister Designate of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, agerpres reports.

"We need an administrative reform, an increase in administrative capacity and a strengthening of control capacity. We need to go beyond the personal control phase, through the people hired for it, to do that and through cross-checks, through macro analysis offered by certain state bodies - Police, ANAF, Environmental Guard, Economic Police," said Tanczos.

The official pointed out that digitalization is an important factor in the development of the forestry field in Romania."Without digitization, these problems cannot be solved. Another very important element is education and awareness. We need a National Strategy for Climate Change. We must also rethink the National Energy-Climate Plan. Illegal deforestation in Romania has been considerably reduced. The SUMAL 2.0 system makes this phenomenon of illegal logging almost impossible. SUMAL 2.0 is a stable and constantly improving one. We will have to implement some new functionalities as well," said Barna Tanczos.The Minister Designate of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, is heard, on Wednesday, in the joint committees for Environment and Ecological Balance, for Environment and for waters, forests, fisheries and game.