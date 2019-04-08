Ministers Matei, Maracineanu and Commissioner Navracsics attend EU Sport Forum 2019

Youth and Sports Minister Bogdan Matei, France's Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics participated on Monday in the EU Sport Forum 2019, an event organised in Bucharest, in the context of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council.

The debates were also attended by President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu, President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijancic, Poland's Sport and Tourism Minister and Europe's candidate to the presidency of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, President of the National Anti-Doping Agency Cristian Balaj, Director General of CSM Bucharest Gabriela Szabo, Octavian Morariu, member of the International Olympic Committee, Ukraine's Olympic Committee Serghei Bubka and many other officials of sports institutions of the EU countries.

The topics tackled within the EU Sport Forum 2019, which aim the professional sport, as well as unprofessional sport, included doping in sports, the federations' role in promoting European sports and the manner in which member states of the EU can attract major competitions.