 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministers Matei, Maracineanu and Commissioner Navracsics attend EU Sport Forum 2019

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Constantin-Bogdan Matei

Youth and Sports Minister Bogdan Matei, France's Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics participated on Monday in the EU Sport Forum 2019, an event organised in Bucharest, in the context of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council.

The debates were also attended by President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu, President of the European Olympic Committees Janez Kocijancic, Poland's Sport and Tourism Minister and Europe's candidate to the presidency of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, President of the National Anti-Doping Agency Cristian Balaj, Director General of CSM Bucharest Gabriela Szabo, Octavian Morariu, member of the International Olympic Committee, Ukraine's Olympic Committee Serghei Bubka and many other officials of sports institutions of the EU countries.

The topics tackled within the EU Sport Forum 2019, which aim the professional sport, as well as unprofessional sport, included doping in sports, the federations' role in promoting European sports and the manner in which member states of the EU can attract major competitions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.