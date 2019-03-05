Ministry of Culture: Topic of intellectual property protection, tackled at Breaz-Gurry meeting

Topics related to the importance of intellectual property and copyright protection were tackled at the meeting between Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Francis Gurry.

"In the context in which the Copyright Directive in the Digital Single Market will modernize the current copyright framework, this will allow us to direct our attention to the protection of intellectual property, in order to give voice to creative communities and to encourage them in their efforts. Another important step, in which Romania has a pioneering role, is the teaching of the subject of Education for Intellectual Property Rights at high school level. Thus the young generation will be the main beneficiary of the efforts made until now in this area," Valer-Daniel Breaz mentioned during the meeting, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity (MCIN) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In his turn, Francis Gurry welcomed the work of the Romanian Office for Copyright (ORDA), an institution under the MCIN, and congratulated the Minister of Culture for his important steps in the adoption of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, a legislative act that is currently one of the most difficult files under discussion at European level.

The meeting of the two officials is important for Romania, in the context in which our country has submitted the application file for the opening of an external WIPO Office in Bucharest. MCIN mentions that Romania is the only member state of the European Union and of the Group of European Central and Baltic States (WIPO is also part of) to have submitted such a request, all of these being important and favorable prerequisites for Romania's candidacy file.

The World Intellectual Property Organization is one of the specialized agencies of the United Nations (UN) and has as its main tasks the development of an intellectual property system that rewards creativity, stimulates innovation and contributes to economic development. At present, the Organization comprises a number of 191 member states, Romania being a member since 1969.