Ministry of Education disapproves of transition to 'winter schedule', which involves reducing duration of classes and breaks

According to the ministry, in substantiating these decisions, the schools invoke article 11, paragraph (8) of the ROFUIP [Framework Regulation for the organization and functioning of pre-university education units (ROFUIP)] which stipulates that, in special situations, for a specific period, the duration of class hours and breaks can be changed, at the motivated proposal of the director, on basis of the decision of the Board of Administration of the educational unit, with the information of the school inspectorate."We believe that, in the meteorological conditions that we can all observe, such an interpretation of the legal framework is discretionary and inadequate. Given the learning losses generated during the pandemic period, every minute of school counts. We therefore sent to the school inspectorates an address through which we requested that schools be supported to keep their normal schedule, expressing our disapproval of the custom of switching to the 'winter schedule.' We ask, in this way, the principals, teachers, students and parents to support the call we launched and to make every effort, so that there are no more practices and actions that can lead to learning losses," shows a press release from the Ministry of Education sent on Tuesday.