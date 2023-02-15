Ministry of Education: Today, schools will be a place to travel through the universe of books

On Wednesday, February 15, National Reading Day, schools will be a "place to travel through the universe of favourite books."

The Education Ministry has thanked teachers for opening the way for children to the world of books, told Agerpres.

"Today, we are celebrating National Reading Day. Reading - imagination, source of inspiration, knowledge and continuous discovery, a journey into worlds that reality would be impossible to show us, a source of good, rediscovery and growth. ( ...) On National Reading Day, we thank all the people at school who, understanding how important it is to read every day, open the way for children to the world of books. Today, schools will be a place to travel through the universe of our favourite books. We will be happy if you share with us, in the comments section below, moments from the activities of this day - so that the good may be known and because each example can be a source of inspiration for others," the ministry wrote on social media.

Last Friday, Education Minister Ligia Deca invited teachers to organise activities to promote reading in the schools where they work to celebrate National Reading Day.

"To mark February 15, National Reading Day, we invite teachers from all educational units to organise activities to promote reading among preschoolers and students," the minister said.

Students will be encouraged to present their favourite books, read from them and discuss them, while teachers will read age-appropriate books for pre-schoolers and schoolers.