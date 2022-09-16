Ministry of European Investment and Projects plans financing programmes for village energy autonomy

Minister of European Investments and Projects Marcel Bolos said on Friday, in Oradea, that his ministry is preparing financing programmes to ensure energy independence for the rural environment as well.

"In addition to what energy independence means and to public support for thermal energy supply, we are working to propose to the [European] Commission, under the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], the new chapter, RepowerEU, a type of projects that would ensure the energy autonomy of villages. Through a series of pilot projects we would like for photovoltaic panels to be purchased for the use of solar energy, to have an alternative for consumption at the level of local communities and households, but we are also studying the problem of these SACETs [Centralized Thermal Energy Supply Systems] of small sizes which can, through cogeneration, deliver the hot water and heat needed by the village population, by using mixed biomass or renewable resources. It is a concept that I saw in Germany and which works very well," declared Minister Bolos, Agerpres informs.

According to him, the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) is considering seven pilot projects to be implemented through the PNRR, and the models should be followed by the municipalities and local authorities so as to ensure at least heat and hot water from renewable resources.