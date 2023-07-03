Ministry of Finance attracts 380 million RON from banks, on Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 380 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 47 months and an average yield of 6.68% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 500 million RON, and the banks subscribed 460 million RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in July 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 600 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 4.6 billion RON, is 1.88 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in June, of 6.48 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the budget deficit.AGERPRES