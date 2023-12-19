Ministry of Finance attracts 60 million RON from banks, in addition to Monday's auction

The Ministry of Finance attracted 60 million RON from banks, on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed over 1.162 billion RON, at an interest rate of 6.45% per year, through a state bond issue of benchmark type with maturity at 88 months.

The nominal value of the issue was 60 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 185 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in December 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 4.525 billion RON, is 1.15 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the budget deficit.