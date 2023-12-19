 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Finance attracts 60 million RON from banks, in addition to Monday's auction

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

The Ministry of Finance attracted 60 million RON from banks, on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed over 1.162 billion RON, at an interest rate of 6.45% per year, through a state bond issue of benchmark type with maturity at 88 months.

The nominal value of the issue was 60 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 185 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in December 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 4.525 billion RON, is 1.15 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the budget deficit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.