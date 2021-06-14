Ministry of Finance borrowed 255 million lei from banks on Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) borrowed, on Monday, 255 million lei from banks, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 179 months, at an average yield of 4.18% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 200 million lei, and the banks invested 483.3 million lei.

An additional tender is scheduled for Tuesday, by which the state wants to attract another 30 million lei at the yield set on Monday for bonds.The Ministry of Finance planned, in June 2021, loans from commercial banks of 4.6 billion lei, of which 1.1 billion lei through two issues of discounted treasury certificates and 3.5 billion lei through seven government bond issues. To these can be added the amount of 525 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.