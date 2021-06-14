 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Finance borrowed 255 million lei from banks on Monday

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam ministerul finanțelor publice mfp

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) borrowed, on Monday, 255 million lei from banks, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 179 months, at an average yield of 4.18% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 200 million lei, and the banks invested 483.3 million lei.

An additional tender is scheduled for Tuesday, by which the state wants to attract another 30 million lei at the yield set on Monday for bonds.

The Ministry of Finance planned, in June 2021, loans from commercial banks of 4.6 billion lei, of which 1.1 billion lei through two issues of discounted treasury certificates and 3.5 billion lei through seven government bond issues. To these can be added the amount of 525 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.