Ministry of Finance borrows 60 million RON from banks, on Friday, in addition to Thursday's auction

The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Friday, 60 million RON from banks, in addition to Thursday's auction, when it borrowed 580 million RON through a benchmark state bond issue with a residual maturity of 84 months, at an average return of 6.58% per year.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 60 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 80 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in April 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6 billion RON, to which the amount of 780 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 6.78 billion RON, is 260 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in March 2024, of 6.52 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the budget deficit of state.