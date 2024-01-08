Ministry of Finance borrows on Monday over 1.5 bln RON from banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday over 1.5 billion RON from banks, through two issues, one of state bonds and one of discounted treasury certificates, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, the MF attracted 800.4 million RON through a state bond issue, with a residual maturity of 76 months, at an average yield of 6.49% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks invested 890.4 million RON, agerpres reports.

Also, the ministry attracted 703 million RON through an issue of treasury certificates with a discount, with a residual maturity of 7 months, at an average yield of 6.03% per year. The value of the issue was 400 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned for in January 2024 loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.6 billion RON, to which the amount of 720 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.The total amount, of 6.32 billion RON, is by 1.795 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December 2023, of 4.525 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit