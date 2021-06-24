Ministry of Finance draws 1.1 billion RON from banks, on Thursday

The Ministry of Finances (MF) drew, on Thursday, 1.107 billion RON from banks through two state security issues, according to the data sent by the Romania National Bank (BNR).

Thus, the Finance Ministry drew 254.9 million RON through a bond issue with a 76-month maturity, at an average yield of 2.95% and 852.6 million RON through a 12-month discount treasury certificate, at a 1.97% yield.

On Friday there is an additional auction, through which the state wants to attract another 90 million RON at the yield established on Thursday for bonds.

The Ministry of Finances has planned, in June 2021, loans from commercial banks worth 4.6 billion RON, of which 1.1 billion RON through a discount treasury certificate and 3.5 billion RON through seven government bond issues. For these, the sum of 525 million RON can be added, through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.