The Ministry of Health informed on Thursday that there are 109 free intensive care beds in the whole country, of which 40 are for children.

In Bucharest, three beds are available in intensive care.

A number of 6,271 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 182 children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Thursday.According to GCS, 741 patients are admitted in intensive care, of whom 12 are children.