Two new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Romania, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, it is about two men aged 30 and 32, from Ilfov and Cluj counties.

"Their health is good and they are both in isolation in hospital," the Ministry of Health said.

So far, 18 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Romania.

AGERPRES