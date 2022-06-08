 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania: Ministry of National Defence extends recruitment process for volunteer reservists

newsweek.ro
armata soldat militar romania

The Ministry of National Defense extends, until June 24, the recruitment campaign for those who wish to perform military service in reserve as a volunteer reservist in the Romanian Army.

At this stage, which began on May 16, 871 positions are available for all categories of personnel - officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, the Ministry of National Defence said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Further details can be obtained from the zonal, county or sector military centers, and their contact details are available on the MApN websites at: https://www.recrutaremapn.ro/contactbir.php and https: // www.mapn.ro/contact/centre_militare/index.php.

Currently, in the structures of the Ministry of National Defense, there are separate promotion, recruitment and selection processes for 2,612 positions put up for competition this year, and until June 3, 9,708 candidates have registered and submitted their files.

AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.