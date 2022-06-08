Romania: Ministry of National Defence extends recruitment process for volunteer reservists

The Ministry of National Defense extends, until June 24, the recruitment campaign for those who wish to perform military service in reserve as a volunteer reservist in the Romanian Army.

At this stage, which began on May 16, 871 positions are available for all categories of personnel - officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, the Ministry of National Defence said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Further details can be obtained from the zonal, county or sector military centers, and their contact details are available on the MApN websites at: https://www.recrutaremapn.ro/contactbir.php and https: // www.mapn.ro/contact/centre_militare/index.php.

Currently, in the structures of the Ministry of National Defense, there are separate promotion, recruitment and selection processes for 2,612 positions put up for competition this year, and until June 3, 9,708 candidates have registered and submitted their files.

AGERPRES