Minorities' Varujan Pambuccian: We don't desire early elections, we will vote any Prime Minister proposal

Deputy Varujan Pambuccian stated, on Thursday, after the Cotroceni consultations, that the group of national minorities others than Hungarian does not desire early elections and will support the Prime Minister proposed by President Klaus Iohannis.

"We have stated to him the reasons for which we'd rather not prefer early elections and that we will vote absolutely any proposal the President makes for Prime Minister," said the leader of the group of national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian.The delegation that participated in the Cotroceni Palace consultations also featured Dragos Zisopol, Iulius Firczak, Daniel Vasile and Gabriel Grosaru.Previously, the President had consultations with the representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democratic Party (PSD), Save Romania Union (USR), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), People's Movement Party (PMP), Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Europa.President Klaus Iohannis invited on Thursday to the Cotroceni Palace the Chairs of the parties and formations in Parliament for consultations in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister, after the Orban Government was demoted by censure motion.

