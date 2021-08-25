MIPE: Agreement between the Government of Romania, European Investment Bank to support implementation of 2021-2027 projects

The Memorandum of Understanding proposed by the Ministry of Investment and European Projects (MIPE) for the collaboration between the Government of Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support European-funded projects 2021-2027 was approved on Wednesday, in the Government's meeting, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

"As a result of negotiations by MIPE officials with representatives of the European Investment Bank, the document sets out how the EIB will provide technical assistance to Romania in the 2021-2027 programming period in order to achieve the objectives of the Partnership Agreement, the structural reform agenda, of investments in the public sector, of increasing the absorption of European funds, as well as of the preparation of the next programming period", the MIPE release mentioned.

According to the agreement, the Romanian Government will benefit from the support and expertise of experts from reputable international financial institutions and the EIB in two areas of intervention. One area refers to horizontal needs, namely: increasing the administrative capacity of managing authorities, intermediate bodies and other public beneficiaries for project identification, preparation and implementation.The field also provides for the management of the closing process of the Operational Programs financed within the 2014-2020 programming period; consultancy for project teams and departments involved in project preparation, management and implementation; training; identifying aspects related to governance, simplifying and streamlining the national legislative and regulatory framework related to the absorption of EU funds and fulfilling the favorable conditions.Another area of intervention addresses the specific needs related to the implementation of operational programs: monitoring, evaluation, preparation and implementation; providing experts to support the preparation and implementation of projects; methodological support for the preparation of the necessary guides for the preparation and implementation of projects."Taking into account the results obtained in the previous programming periods with the support of our partners, the memorandum approved today represents an assurance for a better fulfillment of the objectives that Romania proposes through the investments from European funds in the programming period 2021-2027. As in the case of the agreement with the World Bank, the contribution of our partners plays a key role for beneficiaries, ministries and managing authorities both in the process of preparing strategic documents and in the implementation of reforms and projects", explained the Secretary of State Marius Vasiliu.