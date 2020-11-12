Mircea Geoana: Resilience - essential element of our strategic competitiveness

Resilience, in the deepest sense of the term, is "an essential element of our strategic competitiveness," and this topic is a global one, from the point of view of Romania, of the democratic societies of the allied countries, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"We cannot measure the resilience of the Alliance, the ability of the Alliance to protect citizens and to protect global stability only through the best-performing allies. And it is very important that in areas where we have vulnerabilities, fragility, in areas where we have to make up for gaps (.. ..), to invest intelligence, to invest political energy, political leadership, military leadership, intellectual leadership, private sector, academic and scientific leadership in order to have this complete picture of both the transformed definition of the concept of security and the resilience concept in the depths of society. (...) The most important competition we have to carry out and which I am convinced we will win as a Western democratic system is the one for ideas, for the philosophy that governs our way of organizing as a society. Therefore, resilience, in the deepest sense of the term, is in fact an essential element of our strategic competitiveness, " Mircea Geoana told the Conference "Coordinates of military strategy under the conditions of a synergistic approach to resilience in the field of security."

The General Defence Staff organizes, between November 12-14, in online format (webinar), the Scientific Conference "Romanian Military Thinking" with the theme "Coordinates of the military strategy under the conditions of a synergistic approach of resilience in the field of security".

The event is part of the program of activities dedicated to the 161st anniversary of the establishment of the General Defence Staff and the awarding of the Gandirea Militara Romaneasca [Romanian Military Thinking] magazine's prizes, XXII edition.