MMACA: Romanian exporters should focus as much as possible on markets outside EU

Romanian exporters should focus as much as possible on markets outside the European Union, such as America, Asia or Africa, given that three quarters of Romania's exports are destined for EU states, the Secretary of State of the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), Paula Pirvanescu told Monday a conference on the future of the Romanian and European energy market

She said that Romanian business people are increasingly interested in the US market and presented the recent initiatives of the Ministry for Business Environment aimed at encouraging the Romanian exporters.

"We have tried to expand to America, we have tried to access traditional markets first, in Romania there was a delay in exports to those countries with which we had very good contacts before. I have discovered lately that the US market is of particular interest to Romanian entrepreneurs, and last year and this year we have been the first delegation within the EU as a country to participate in the Select USA summit. After last year's situation, this year we have also organized an economic mission, and of the 38 participating companies, 22 of them received a subsidy of 50 percent on transport and accommodation," said Paula Pirvanescu.

The Secretary of State invited the energy companies present at the event to organize themselves into groups of 7 companies, in order to receive funding for participating in international fairs.

The representative of the Ministry for the Business Environment maintained that the companies financed through the 2018 edition of the Start-Up Nation programme of the MMACA are set to create more than 40,000 jobs.

"Following the first edition [e.n. - of the Start-Up Nation Programme], over 21,000 jobs were created in 2017. Following the 2018 edition, when we had 10,000 financing agreements signed, currently, according to the agreements signed, over 40,000 jobs will be created, out of which 25,000 jobs are represented by graduates," Pirvanescu said.

The Secretary of State also recommended to business people in the energy sector to seek funding directly from the European Union, through the versions of the Horizon 2020 programme.