Moderate snowfalls and wind in most of Romania, Code Yellow for snow in 26 counties

METEO
meteo alert

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a weather advisory for moderate snowfalls and wind intensification for most of the country and a Code Yellow warning for quantitatively significant snow and blizzard in the mountains, in 26 counties, both valid until Sunday afternoon, told Agerpres.

According to the ANM, between 3 February, 10:00hrs and 5 February, 18:00hrs, in the evening, the snows will gradually extend from the north-western regions and will cover most part of the country. Locally, a new layer of snow will form, which will be more consistent in the mountain areas. Through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20-30 l/sqm in some places, mainly in the western half of the country.

The wind will show local and temporary intensification, with average speeds of 50-60 km/h in most areas, and in the mountains with gusts of 65-75 km/h. There will be periods when the win intensifications will be associated with snow.

"As of Sunday (5 February), the weather will enter a cooling process and will become frosty at night, especially in the intra-Carpathian regions," meteorologists draw attention.

Moreover, between 3 February, 20:00hrs and 5 February, 18:00hrs, its will temporarily sow, and there will be periods in which the wind will intensify with gusts of 50-70 km/h, and at altitudes of over 1,800 meters, the wind will exceed 80-90km/h, so there will be blizzard and low visibility.

In the west of the Southern Carpathians, more than 30-40 l/sqm will accumulate and a consistent layer of snow will be deposited.

The counties that will be placed under the Code Yellow advisory for snow are the following: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Suceava, Timis, Valcea and Vrancea.

