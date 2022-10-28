MoldArte project finalised at Mihai Eminescu Theater in Chisinau

The MoldArte project, financed by EUNIC through the European Spaces for Culture programme, finalised on Friday at the Mihai Eminescu National Theater in Chisinau, inform the organizers in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"It is an assessment moment when we present the activities organized in 2022 within this project financed by EUNIC Global and organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Goethe Institute and the Austrian Embassy in Chisinau, partners in the EUNIC Chisinau cluster. It is important that the moldarte.eu platform remains open to all cultural organizations and professionals who want to sign up. This very valuable tool sheds light on the cultural scene in the Republic of Moldova at the European level. I assure you that we will continue to capitalize on this resource and we will also make it available to our colleagues with the ICR representation offices worldwide, in order to promote, on appropriate occasions, the cultural actors and initiatives from here on the international level," said Liviu Jicman, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, at the closing conference of the event.

Held between March and October, both online and physically, the project brought to the public's attention over 50 events (conferences on topics of local interest, workshops and research visits, development of a platform with articles, interviews, podcasts, resources, opportunities).

There were research visits to Soroca, Balti and Chisinau, September to October,aimed at developing collaborations and joint initiatives.

At the closing conference of the event, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Bucharest, the Embassy of Austria in the Republic of Moldova and the Delegation of the European Union in the Republic of Moldova, Liviu Jicman (the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute), Joachim Umlauf (the director of the Goethe-Institut Bucharest), Paulus Adelsgruber (representative of H.E. Stella Avallone, ambassador of Austria in Chisinau and president of the EUNIC Moldova cluster), Vasili Braga (Executive Director at Creative Industries Association in Moldova), Andriano Marian (founder of the Moldovan National Youth Orchestra) and Mirela Spataru (artistic director of MoldArte).