Moldovan PM Recean to pay official visit to Bucharest

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Dorin Recean will pay a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, this being his first official visit abroad since taking over the mandate, told Agerpres.

The head of the Government in Chisinau will be welcomed at 09:30hrs at the Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

At 10:50hrs, he is scheduled to have a meeting in the plenary of the two official delegations, afterwards, the Romanian Executive head will present to the Moldovan counterpart the members of the Romanian Cabinet.

Nicolae Ciuca and Dorin Recean will hold joint news statements at 12:15hrs.

The Moldovan prime minister will also be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Moreover, Dorin Recean will also have a meeting with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and will be welcomed by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta and Prince Radu, at the Elisabeta Palace.

Last week, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu paid a working visit to Bucharest.