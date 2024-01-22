Moldova's ForMin Popescu to visit Romania

Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will be paying a working visit to Bucharest on Tuesday to meet his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu and other state officials, according to the MOLDPRES news agency.

According to Moldova's Foreign Ministry, Popescu and Odobescu are expected to discuss further developing and deepening the bilateral partnership between Moldova and Romania as well as the next steps in Moldova starting accession negotiations with the European Union.

Also, Moldova's recent progress with the implementation of the remaining actions in three recommendations of the European Commission will be detailed.

In December 2023, the European Council recommended the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.