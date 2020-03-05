Monica Anisie, Mariya Gabriel approach daily topics in realm of education

The interim Education minister, Monica Anisie, had a meeting on Thursday with Mariya Gabriel, the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, the discussions approaching daily topics in the realm, both at the European and at the national level, a release of the Ministry for Education and Research (MEC) sent to AGERPRES shows.

Anisie emphasized the importance of consolidating synergies between the European Research Space and the European Education Space, as well as between the two front emblematic programs, Horizon Europe and Erasmus+, which will have the role of maximizing the added value of the European Union for its investments in education, research and development, the quoted source shows.At the same time, Minister Anisie emphasized the central role occupied by education in the initiatives launched recently by the European Commission - the European Green Deal and A strong social Europe for just transitions. In this context, Anisie emphasized the necessity for allotments by the European Commission of adequate financial resources so that school infrastructure becomes more durable. In equal measure, the support and development of knowledge and attitudes in the realm of climate change is just as important, the MEC mentions.Minister Anisie also underlined the importance Romania will grant to the "European guarantee for children". This initiative of the European Commission will be launched in 2021 and represents an important instrument to ensure the access of children to basic services."The meeting in Cluj-Napoca was an opportunity to consolidate the dialogue initiated in Brussels with Ms. Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth. During the discussions the common commitment to implement the European initiatives in the realm of education and research was emphasized," Monica Anisie stated.The European Commissioner said that education and research are the key elements for creating innovative ecosystems, in partnership with the business environment, adding that innovation is a priority in the European Commission's agenda in order to create strategic partnerships, at all levels, with the citizens' participation.AGERPRES