Monica-Cristina Anisie, picked to head Education and Research Ministry (bio)

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Monica-Cristina Anisie was picked for the Education and Research Minister office.

Monica-Cristina Anisie was born on 19 July 1973, according to her official Facebook page.She graduated the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of Bucharest (1992-1996). She graduated two Master's degree programmes: one in Educational Management at the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (2007-2008) and another one in European integration and social issues, at the Faculty of Political Science, Sociology and International Relations (2007-2009), according to the CV published on the www.edu.ro website.Afterwards, she attended specialised courses, obtaining a certificate in the Practice of impact studies on public policies in the area of education, at the Secretariat General of the Government (2009), a project manager certificate and another one as mentor, at the National Council for Adult Vocational Training (2010), a certificate in Education for the European Union and another OSCINT certificate for pre-university educational management, at the National Intelligence Academy (2011), a certificate in Internal/managerial control, strategy and application, at the Ministry of Public Finance (2012) and a certificate in the specialised training programme for occupying a public office corresponding to the category of senior civil servants, at the National Agency of Civil Servants (2012).Since 1994, she has been a teacher of Romanian language and literature. She was a school counselor in rank of deputy-director (2001-2005), in charge of the methodics committee of Romanian language and literature (2005-2009), methodics teacher, delegated by the School Inspectorate of Bucharest Municipality (ISMB) (2007-2009), member in the consultative council of the ISMB (2007-2009), member in the working committees of the Education, Research and Innovation Ministry (2008-2009), Deputy School Inspector General at the ISMB (2009-2011), Secretary General at the Education, Research, Youth and Sports Ministry (2011-2012), counselor at the Education and Research Department of the Presidential Administration (2012-2014), Director at the School Inspection Directorate, the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Feb.2014 - Jan.2016), Director General at the Pre-University Education General Directorate, the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Jan.2016 - Feb.2016), State Secretary with the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Feb.2016 - Jan.2017).Since 18 July, she has been chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) District 2 branch.