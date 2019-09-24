 
     
Monica Niculescu qualifies for round of 16 at Tashkent Open (WTA)

Monica Niculescu

Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA tournament in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Tashkent Open 2019, with a total prize of 250,000 US dollars, on Tuesday, by defeating Uzbek Nighina Abduraimova 6-1, 7-5. 

Niculescu (aged 31 years, WTA's 106th) won after one hour and 21 minutes before a 25-year-old opponent, who only ranks 552nd in the world rankings. 

Niculescu secured a check worth 3,420 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and will play against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, third seed. 

Monica Niculescu and Alison van Uytvanck (aged 25, WTA's 61st) are tied in the direct matches, 1-1, after the Belgian won at Wimbledon in 2014, in the first round, 7-5, 6-3, and Niculescu also won in 2014, in Beijing qualifications, 6-3, 6-2.

