More than 100 houses have been affected by recent floods in Bucharest-Ilfov

More than 100 houses in the Bucharest-Ilfov area have been affected by the recent floods, prompting the employees of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) to intervene to remove the water from the houses, basements and courtyards.

According to a press release of the ISUBIF (Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Bucharest Ilfov), its employees had to intervene in 123 situations caused by the heavy rainfalls: 67 in Bucharest - to remove the water from 41 courtyards, 15 houses and 11 basements and 56 in Ilfov - to remove the water from 39 courtyards, 10 houses and seven basements.There have been no people injured.For information purposes with respect to the nowcasting meteorological alerts the authorities sent messages to the population through the electronic street signs and the social networks.