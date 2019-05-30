More than 100 Romanian Air Force military to participate in Surface-Based Air Defence multinational exercise

More than 100 Romanian Air Force military with "Nicolae Dascalescu" Surface-to-Air Missiles Brigade 1 will take part, from 3 to 23 June, in a Surface-Based Air Defence multinational exercise, which will take place in Poland, the Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday in a press release.

According to the cited source, the Romanian military will participate in the Tobruq Legacy 19 exercise with a Hawk Surface-To-Air Missile System.

"The purpose of the exercise that brings together servicemen from 16 NATO member countries is to train participating capabilities in the planning, organization and execution of air defense operations in a complex multinational environment and to test the degree of interoperability in accordance with specific standards and procedures," reads the release.

The ultimate novelty of Tobruq Legacy 19 is the live fire event in the Training Range at Ustka, Poland.