More than 105,000 persons enter Romania on Wednesday, 12,000 of them Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Wednesday, 105,379 people entered Romania, through the border crossing points, out of whom 12,062 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 20.5pct compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, approximately 212,102 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, carried out the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, with more than 52,586 means of transport.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,636,179 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

"In terms of the specific activity at the border crossing points and the "green border," the border police discovered 59 illegalities (25 crimes and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines applied exceeding 17,335 lei," the same source shows.

AGERPRES