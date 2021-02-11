 
     
More than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Romania since beginning of immunization campaign

More than a hundred thousand people have been scheduled so far for the COVID-19 vaccination with the serum produced by AstraZeneca, the national immunization platform informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

It is about 50,978 women and 49,022 men and the exact time when 100,000 appointments were reached was 10:27 hrs.

The new facilities for the administration of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca were activated on Wednesday, at 12:30 hrs, in the scheduling platform, informed the National Coordinating Committee of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

So far, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, more than 1.3 million doses of all three vaccines have been brought to Romania, namely 1,111,949 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 78,000 doses of Moderna and 174,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

