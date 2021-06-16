More than 17 tons of aluminum waste denied entry to Romania

Authorities at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point denied entry to Romania of more than 17 tons of aluminum waste discovered in a road train, because the cargo did not meet the legal conditions.

The road train was driven by a 37-year-old Romanian man, who was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the freight, aluminum waste from a Dutch company for a Romanian company.

"With suspicions regarding the legality of the transports, the border police officers requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bucharest General Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. Following the analysis of the documents presented at the border control, it was found that the cargo under investigation does not meet the legal conditions for entering the country, and the driver does not have the necessary documentation provided by law for the transfer of waste. Overall, the vehicle was transporting 17,194 kilograms of waste," informed, on Wednesday, the Arad Border Police.

Authorities denied the tractor-trailer entry to the country and investigations are underway.