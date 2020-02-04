More than 20 migrants hiding in a truck with car spare parts discovered at Nadlac II border checkpoint

A number of 21 citizens from Iraq, Egypt and Syria, who were trying to illegally leave the country, were found hidden in a truck that was carrying car spare parts, at the Nadlac II border checkpoint, on Monday night.

On Monday night, a 45 aged Turk citizen, who was driving a vehicle with a tractor head and a semi-trailer, registered in Turkey, arrived at the border for formalities to leave the country, according to a press release of the Timisoara Border Police Inspectorate.

After carrying out a specific risk analysis, the policemen from the Nadlac II - Csanadpalota checkpoint - in cooperation with the employees of the Timisoara Border Police Inspectorate, proceeded to a detailed verification of the vehicle, discovering thus 21 persons hidden in the front part of the truck's trailer, among the goods to be exported.

After the first checks, the border policemen established that the persons were citizens from Syria, Iraq and Egypt, a group made of 11 men, six women and four minors. The adults were found to be between 18 and 46 years old and the minors between 4 and 17 years old, and all of them had applied for asylum in Romania, while their intention was in fact to reach one of the countries in Western Europe.

The police is currently investigating the driver over migrant smuggling and the foreign citizens discovered hidden in the truck over an attempt to illegally cross the border, with the necessary legal measures to be then taken. AGERPRES