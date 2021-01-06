More than 4.5 ml of Romania's household electricity consumers are vulnerable

More than half of Romania's household electricity consumers, specifically over 4.5 million, fall in the category of vulnerable consumers, with an average monthly consumption of 55 kWh, the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE ) said in a Wednesday statement.

"Of the more than 8,700,000 household customers, according to the reports for H1 2020 sent by suppliers to ANRE for the collection of the necessary data for reporting to the National Institute of Statistics and Eurostat, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 1952/2016 of the European Union and of the Council, over 50 percent of the total are customers with an average consumption of 55 kWh/month, that can be included in the category of vulnerable consumers," ANRE shows.

Precisely, 4,592,430 consumers of the total 8,738,575 fall in this category.

ANRE also states that as of end-October 2020, over 32.8 percent (2,915,243) of the more than 8,700,000 household consumers had opted for energy supply contracts at competitive prices.