More than 50 migrants, discovered in the border area hiding in vehicles

More than 50 migrants were discovered by the Arad border policemen when they wanted to illegally cross the border into Hungary or traveling in a minibus heading to the neighboring country, whose driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, 35 clandestine travelers were caught in two trucks loaded with furniture and auto parts. The two drivers, a Romanian and a Bulgarian were heading to Germany, told Agerpres.

"Following the detailed control of the vehicles, the service dogs signaled the presence of some people in the two means of transport. Thus, after opening the semi-trailers, 35 citizens from various countries (Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tunisia, Iraq and Somalia) were discovered inside, intending to illegally cross the state border with the aim of reaching Western European countries," the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday.

Another 16 migrants were found in a minibus, during actions carried out to prevent illegal migration by border policemen from Arad and Timis counties. The vehicle was stopped for checks in the border town of Peregu Mare.

"During the mission, 16 foreign citizens were identified, in a van driven by a Romanian citizen, at the entrance to the town of Peregu Mare, who did not justify their presence in the area. During the checks, it was established that they are citizens from Nepal and Pakistan, and had entered our country legally based on their personal documents," the Arad Border Police said.

In this case, the driver is investigated for migrant trafficking, while the foreigners will be directed to return to the Regional Centers for Accommodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers in the country where they are registered.