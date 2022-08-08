More than 5.5 million foreign visitors arrive at border checkpoints in H1 2022 (INS)

The number of arrivals of foreign visitors at Romania's border checkpoints accounted for 5.514 million, in H1 2022, an increase of 133% compared to the one recorded in the similar period of 2021, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Foreign visitors come mostly from countries in Europe (94.5%), the largest share belonging to visitors from Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Bulgaria. Moreover, the first 6 places, according to the share in the total number of arrivals, belong to countries located in Europe: Ukraine (27.1%), Republic of Moldova (18.6%), Bulgaria (13.7%), Hungary (7.2%), Turkey (6.2%) and Serbia (3.1%).

There were 1,976,600 arrivals from European Union countries (35.8% of total arrivals) in H1 2022, an increase of 64% compared to H1 2021.

Compared to H1 2021, there were increases in the number of arrivals from Australia, Oceania and other territories (+814.5%), America (+352.8%), Asia (+258%), Africa (+192 .6%) and Europe (+127.8%), Agerpres.

Most arrivals were recorded at the following border checkpoints: Otopeni (657,400 arrivals), Giurgiu (526,900 arrivals), Siret (490,600 arrivals) and Albita (486,300 arrivals).

Road transport was the most used by foreign visitors to travel in Romania and is still preferred by Romanians going abroad.

Compared to H1 2021, in terms of the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, there were increases in the use of railway means of transport (+298.9%), air means of transport (+292.7%), means of transport naval (+152.3%) and road transport (+110.3%).