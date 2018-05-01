More than 70 Romanians hold academic degrees from South Korean universities

No less than 77 Romanians have graduated from South Korean universities since 1993 under the Global Korea Scholarship program that is designed to provide higher education in this Asian country for international students, representatives of the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) - the arm of South Korea's Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, tasked with promoting international education and cooperation - told a press conference.

Of the 77 Romanian students, ten earned a doctor's degree, 49 a master's, and 18 obtained their bachelor's degree under this program.The number of Bulgarians who pursued an academic degree in South Korea is even higher - 82 since 1995.The students have several types of programs to choose from and are offered travel grants, a monthly allowance, have their tuition fee covered, get medical insurance and a settlement allowance.Knowledge of the language is very important for being able to study here. The students must be encouraged to learn Korean (if they consider studying here). We must more actively promote this program. I think we still have a long way to go to promote it to a higher number of students. Many students have heard of this program, but the general public does not know of it, Kidong Song, president of the Institute, told the conference organized by NIIED, the Korean Culture and Information Service and South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.Korean speaking participants in the education program must have at least level three speaking proficiency, as universities have specific entry requirements in this regard.After completing courses in Korea, the students have three options: return home, pursue further studies, or find a job here in companies, universities or government agencies, said Kidong Song, who emphasized that education is at the core of South Korea's impressive growth and development.





NIIED is a government agency under the authority of the South Korean Ministry of Education, set up in 1962.