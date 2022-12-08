More than 700 foreign citizens, detected in November in illegal situations on Romanian territory

More than 700 foreign citizens were detected, in November, in illegal situations on Romanian territory, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed on Thursday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the period of November 1 and 30, the immigration police organized, at the national level, 3,742 specific control activities in the line of preventing and countering illegal stay and undeclared work of foreigners, with their own staff and in collaboration with structures with attributions in the field of order and public safety, as well as with specialists from the Territorial Labor Inspectorate.

"During the activities carried out, 722 foreigners were detected in illegal situations. For the detected violations, 1,724 contraventional sanctions were applied, to foreigners and employers, for non-compliance with the legal provisions regarding the legal regime of foreigners and their employment," the press release mentions.

Furthermore, the quoted source shows, during the reference period, that return decisions were issued for 485 people, with a deadline for voluntary departure from the territory of Romania, and 75 people were removed under escort.