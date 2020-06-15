More than 800 seamen take part in largest exercise on Black Sea led by Fleet Command

Shield Protector 20, the largest tactical combat exercise carried out annually on the Black Sea, for which the Fleet Command mobilized over 800 seamen, eight warships and a Puma Naval helicopter, began on Monday, at southeast Constanta, informs a press release sent by the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN).

According to the quoted source, the major exercise Shield Protector 20 is organized by the Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) between June 15-18 and takes place in the maritime training districts of the western Black Sea, in order to execute the planned fire missions and evaluate the ships participating in international exercises.

"According to the script, the frigates 'Regina Maria' and 'Marasesti', the corvettes 'Rear Admiral Eustatiu Sebastian' and 'Admiral Petre Barbuneanu', the maritime minesweeper 'Lt. Lupu Dinescu', the missile carriers 'Lastunul' and 'Zborul', as well as the tow boat 'Viteazul' will fire artillery and anti-submarine systems, surface combat exercises, search and rescue at sea, towing, resupply and monitoring of naval traffic, and the Puma Naval IAR-330 helicopter will ensure and will implement procedures to locate an enemy submarine," the SMFN said in a statement.

The activity is the largest national exercise carried out in this year of training by the FNR and aims to confirm the reaction capacity of this category of armed forces by carrying out the planned missions.