More than a third of Romanians choose exotic destination for their holiday (travel agency)

More than a third of Romanians (35pct) choose exotic destinations for the holiday, and the number 1 favorite is Africa, according to data published on Wednesday by a travel agency.

The top of African exotic destinations is led by Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar, followed by South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, Gambia, Togo and Benin.

In the case of South and Central America, the most requested destinations are Peru, Chile (including Easter Island) and Ecuador with the Galapagos Islands (which, although located in the Pacific Ocean, belong to Ecuador). For Asia, tours are currently in most demand for Central Asian countries, such as Uzbekistan, Agerpres informs.

According to DAL Travel, most tourists who choose exotic destinations prefer tours, especially private tours with a maximum of seven participants, their desire being to visit as many cultural and historical relics or natural attractions as possible. Instead, there is a category of tourists who opt for beach stays, especially for Kenya - Mombasa, Tanzania - Zanzibar or Mexico - Riviera Maya.

According to consultants in the field, the most sought after and unique attractions and tourist products for exotic destinations are: Machu Picchu and Nazca (Peru), the Galapagos Islands, the Pyramids of Sudan, the Kruger Park in South Africa or safaris in Kenya and Tanzania.

A study conducted by DAL Travel shows that almost two thirds (65pct) of Romanian tourists who choose foreign destinations opt for classic stays between May and October, such as Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria or Spain.

