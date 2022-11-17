More than half of Romanians believe that the situation in their country is worse than in 1989 (survey)

More than 50% of Romanians believe that the situation in their country is worse than in 1989, according to a survey carried out by INSCOP Research as part of the their "Romania - Agenda 2050" project commissioned by the Strategic Thinking Group and released on Thursday at a news conference.

The project partners are the University of Bucharest, the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, the Polytechnic School of Bucharest, the Vest University of Timisoara, and the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Iasi, Agerpres informs.

The first survey was conducted May 23 - June 14, on a sample of 1,500 people, and the second between September 26 and October 4, on a sample of 1,200 people. The samples are representative of the major social and demographic categories for the non-institutionalised population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum allowed error is +/-2.53%, at a confidence level of 95%.

As many as 54% of Romanians in the May - June survey and 57.4% in the September - October survey believe that the overall general situation in Romania is worse than in 1989.

As many as 43.5% in the in May - June poll and 39.1% in the September - October poll believe the overall situation in Romania in 2050 will be better than now.

Both surveys reveal that 68.4% of respondents agree with the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources: more than half of the Romanians (51.5%) answered that energy prices would make them cut on their energy use. At the same time, almost three quarters (72.5%) of the respondents would like to have photovoltaic panels installed at their residences.

Almost 43% prefer transport by their own vehicles when travelling long distance inside the city, and 27.3% public transport.

Asked what the two most important environmental problems facing Romania are, 58.4% answered illegal logging, and 42.6% water pollution.

About the three main problems of the Romanian education system, 53.6% in the September-October survey picked poor training and disinterest of teachers, 45.1% school dropout among underprivileged children, 41% the lack of discipline in students.

Almost 62% are of the opinion that parents do not pay enough attention to their children at school, and 88% believe that formal education is the best way to succeed in life.

In the May-June survey, 76.1% of the Romanians were very much or quite a lot concerned about their health.

In the September-October survey, a third (33.3%) thought about going to work abroad at some point in the future, and 65.8% said they had not considered it; 41.5% are of the opinion that those who go to work abroad are seen as having no alternatives in Romania.

As many as 82.5% agree with tax cuts for the private sector companies that initiate new investment in the economy, while 57% totally agree with increasing allowances and pensions, even if there are no resources, and 27.4% somehow agree.

In the May-June survey, 83.5% believed that Romania should align itself with the West - the European Union, the US, and NATO - in terms of political and military alliances.

In both surveys, 89.2% are of the opinion that the public should be consulted more often by referendum on major issues of local or national interest.