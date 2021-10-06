Most deaths in 24h since pandemic start - 331, among them baby under 1 year old

A total of 328 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, to which three deaths recorded in September were added.

Among the persons deceased is a baby, under 1 year old, presenting comorbidities.

According to GCS, the dead were 177 men and 154 women admitted to hospitals across the country.

Of the 331 deaths, one was registered in the 0-9 years age range, two were in the 10-19 years age category, 3 in the 20-29 years age category, 5 in the 30-39 years age category, 11 in the 40-49 years age category, 31 in the 50-59 years age category, 76 in the 60-69 years age category, 110 in the 70-79 years age category, and 91 in the over 80 years age range.

There are three deaths that occurred prior to the reference interval, in September, of patients in Bucharest City. In the reference interval (past 24 hours) there were 328 deaths recorded.

Out of a total of 331 patients who died, 303 were unvaccinated and 28 were vaccinated. Vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 48 to 90 years and presented comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 38,260 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.